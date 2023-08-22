Home / Companies / News / Infosys Foundation US to provide Rs 1.6 cr to boost tech careers in Indiana

Infosys Foundation US to provide Rs 1.6 cr to boost tech careers in Indiana

The funding is expected to help 5,000 residents of Indiana, commonly referred to as Hoosiers

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Philanthropic firm Infosys Foundation USA will provide USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.6 crore) to support tech careers in Indiana, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding is expected to help 5,000 residents of Indiana, commonly referred to as Hoosiers.

The funds will be transferred to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) Foundation.

CICP will, in turn, assist TechPoint -- Indiana's industry-led growth initiative for the technology ecosystem -- and Nextech and Indianapolis Public Schools, which will implement new tech-career programmes in central Indiana.

"Infosys Foundation USA, a non-profit organisation focused on bridging the digital divide in America, announced a USD 200,000 investment to support Hoosiers in their pursuit of upskilling for tech careers," the statement said.

"Overall, nearly 5,000 Hoosiers are expected to benefit from this programme, which aims to increase participation from historically under-represented populations," the statement said.

Also Read

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

House fire, reported explosion kills 2, injures 1 in Indiana: Officials

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Meesho aims to grow merchant base 10 times by 2027 as GST rules relax

Glenmark Pharma, Teva settle drug pricing cases with US Dept of Justice

AM/NS India likely to break ground for Paradeep steel plant in Dec-Jan

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund Caratlane's acquisition

Topics :Infosys FoundationUnited StatesTech sectorTech jobs

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story