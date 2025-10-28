HPCL issues rare fuel import tenders after refinery disruption in Mumbai

India's Hindustan Petroleum issued two rare tenders to import transport fuels for early November delivery, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, after the company shut one of its processing units due to feedstock contamination.

Chairman Vikas Kaushal said on Tuesday HPCL had closed its gasoline-producing continuous catalytic reformer during the processing of contaminated oil that it had sourced from Hindustan Oil Exploration Company. HOECL said in a statement it will engage in talks with HPCL over redressing the issue.

HPCL has sought about 34,000 tons of gasoline and 65,000 tons of gasoil for delivery between November 1 and 10 at the port of Mundra on the western coast of India, one of the sources said.