Signature Global raises ₹875 cr from IFC to fund new housing projects

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 875 crore from World Bank's lending arm IFC through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and the amount will be used to develop housing projects and retire high-cost debt.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, also exuded confidence of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore for this fiscal, on the back of launch pipeline of homes worth Rs 14,000 crore during the next five months.

The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.

"We have raised Rs 875 crore from private placement of NCDs with International Finance Corporation (IFC)," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told reporters here. After the successful Initial Public Offering and listing of the shares on bourses, he said the company has achieved another major milestone by raising funds from IFC. Signature Global will use this fund to develop mid-income housing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aligned projects. A part of the fund will be utilised to repay existing debt. "We will use Rs 470 crore to repay existing debt," Aggarwal said, adding that the remaining fund would be utilised for development of projects, including land acquisition.

The company had a net debt of around Rs 900 crore at the end of second quarter of this fiscal. Signature Global CEO Rajat Kathuria said IFC had earlier made equity investment of Rs 210 crore in Signature Global and currently holds about 1 per cent equity stake in the realty firm. Recently, a debenture committee had approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 875 crore on private placement basis. The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The date of maturity is January 15, 2029. The NCDs are listed on the exchanges.