PNB Housing Finance to announce new MD & CEO soon, growth stays steady

Despite the ongoing leadership transition, the company continues to post steady growth, improve its asset quality, and maintain profitability. Anand said the focus remains on sustaining growth momentum while keeping a tight grip on asset quality and operational efficiency.

Q2 FY26 shows steady growth, improved asset quality

According to Anand, the second quarter of FY26 continued to show promising trends, in line with previous quarters. Disbursements grew by around 12 per cent, while the overall retail loan book expanded by about 17 per cent. On the asset quality front, the gross NPA further declined to 1.04 per cent, and the company is gradually inching towards the 1 per cent mark.

He added that the performance was encouraging, particularly in a rate-sensitive environment where competition from banks and other housing finance companies is intense. “The key for us is maintaining a balance between growth and profitability,” he said.