PNB Housing Finance to announce new MD & CEO soon, growth stays steady

Even as PNB Housing Finance readies to appoint a new MD & CEO, the lender reports steady growth in Q2 FY26 with improving asset quality and rising disbursements

PNB Housing Finance (Photo: RealtynMore)
Despite the ongoing leadership transition, the company continues to post steady growth, improve its asset quality, and maintain profitability. (Photo: RealtynMore)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
The name of the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of PNB Housing Finance is likely to be announced soon, as the process is being directly handled by the company’s board, said Jatul Anand, Executive Director (ED) of PNB Housing Finance, in a telephonic interaction with Business Standard.
 
Despite the ongoing leadership transition, the company continues to post steady growth, improve its asset quality, and maintain profitability. Anand said the focus remains on sustaining growth momentum while keeping a tight grip on asset quality and operational efficiency.
 
Q2 FY26 shows steady growth, improved asset quality
 
According to Anand, the second quarter of FY26 continued to show promising trends, in line with previous quarters. Disbursements grew by around 12 per cent, while the overall retail loan book expanded by about 17 per cent. On the asset quality front, the gross NPA further declined to 1.04 per cent, and the company is gradually inching towards the 1 per cent mark.
 
He added that the performance was encouraging, particularly in a rate-sensitive environment where competition from banks and other housing finance companies is intense. “The key for us is maintaining a balance between growth and profitability,” he said.
 
Diversification into corporate finance
 
On diversification, the executive director said the company has forayed into corporate finance, particularly builder and project financing. “We already have several approved cases at advanced stages of disbursement,” he said.
 
Unlike retail loans of Rs 25–30 lakh, these are larger exposures of Rs 100–200 crore and take longer to structure. By the end of the financial year, the company expects its corporate loan book to be around Rs 1,000 crore. “Several projects are at advanced stages, and disbursements have started. You’ll see the impact of these in the coming quarters,” he added.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

