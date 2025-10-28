Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

Mercedes-Benz India and Zoho have partnered to launch a decentralised dealer management system to enhance customer experience and digitise the luxury automobile brand's nationwide dealership network.
The Dealer Management System (DMS) -- SKYLine', will digitise the complete service lifecycle -- from booking and digital check-in to skill-based technician assignment and final delivery -- through real-time data integration, streamlined workflows, and unified backend operations.
Each Mercedes-Benz dealership in India will now function through its own dedicated Zoho CRM setup, allowing independent operations while maintaining adherence to centrally defined standards, according to a joint statement.
"SKYLine combines dealer-level autonomy with centrally governed processes, delivering a fully digitised and integrated platform across Mercedes-Benz India's nationwide dealership network, elevating customer ownership experience significantly, the statement said, adding that the rollout was backed by over 5,000 man-days of user acceptance testing and 3,000 man-days of training.
SKYLine integrates the automobile major's older, centralised IT infrastructure with Zoho, co-creating a vertical, multi-instance architecture powered by Zoho CRM and Qntrl, its workflow orchestration platform.
"Together, we have built a decentralised platform that empowers each dealership with autonomy, while maintaining central control and real-time HQ integration.
"To meet these complex needs, we co-developed middleware capabilities alongside our evolving Qntrl platform, enabling seamless communication across legacy protocols," Zoho CEO Mani Vembu said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
