HPCL to invest $231 million to build 24 compressed biogas plants in India

Indian state fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) aims to invest about Rs 20 billion ($231.04 million) in the next two to three years to set up 24 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, a company official said on Friday.

India, among the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, is exploring the use of organic waste to produce cleaner fuels as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its 2070 net-zero target.

HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Ltd, an HPCL subsidiary that is executing the project, has already set up two plants and would set up 24 more plants with a daily capacity to produce 10-15 tons each of CBG using agriculture residue, cattle dung and sewage water, among others, said Mohit Dhawan, chief executive of the subsidiary company.