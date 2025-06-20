Sun TV denies family feud, calls news reports on Maran dispute 'defamatory'
Sun TV denied reports of a dispute between CMD Kalanithi Maran and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran over a 2003 share allotmentNandini Singh New Delhi
Sun TV Network
on Friday dismissed “speculative and defamatory” media reports alleging a legal dispute between former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director.
Several news outlets had claimed that Dayanidhi Maran had issued a legal notice to Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of allegedly taking over control of the company through a controversial share allotment dating back to 2003.
Reports mentioned Dayanidhi demanded the company’s shareholding be reverted to its pre-September 2003 structure, when the Maran family and the family of the late M Karunanidhi supposedly held equal shares.
In response, Sun TV issued a formal statement rejecting the allegations, stating that the claims made in these reports are misleading and factually incorrect. “The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculative, defamatory and not supported by facts or law,” the company said.
Clarifying the timeline, Sun TV further emphasised that the reported issue pertains to events from 22 years ago, at a time when the company operated as a closely held private limited entity.
“We wish to inform that all acts have been done in accordance with legal obligations and the same had been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the company,” the statement read.
The company also underlined that the alleged issues do not impact Sun TV’s operations or its governance. “The matters alleged in the articles do not have any bearing on the business of the company or its day-to-day functioning and, being a family matter of the promoter, are purely personal in nature,” it mentioned.
