Reloy FY25 revenue rises 60% to ₹28.5 crore on strong referral sales growth

HDFC Capital-backed proptech startup Reloy, which helps builders generate referral sales, has posted a 60 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 28.5 crore in the previous fiscal year on high demand for housing properties.

The company posted a gross revenue of Rs 17.8 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"We managed to grow 50 per cent in our core referral sales business," Reloy Founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI.

He noted that the company has cracked the code on referral sales and replicating this across all clients.

Saraf said the company is working with almost all leading real estate developers across major states.

Founded in 2015, Reloy specialises in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their customers and brokers more efficiently. Reloy has so far raised Rs 13 crore from various investors, including HDFC Capital, which owns around 10 per cent stake in the startup. The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners. Reloy rewards homeowners with benefits across ancillary requirements of home interiors and home finance. It helps homeowners in post-purchase exercises like document management, construction tracking, and payments. It also creates a marketplace for other connected needs of home interiors and home finance.