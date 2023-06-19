HPCL to open vehicle service centres in India with Saudi Arabia's Petromin



"This strategic partnership aims to provide world-class customer experiences at affordable prices and offer a comprehensive range of solutions under one roof, including lube change, light repairs, periodic maintenance, battery replacements, tire services, air conditioning repairs and eco car wash facilities," the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has partnered with Automin Car Services, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Petromin Corporation, to open co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres in India.



Petromin has over 700 quick-service outlets across the Gulf region. The service centres will be located at HPCL's select retail outlets in metros and other major cities across India.



HPCL will be supplying 13.53 trillion British thermal units (btu) of natural gas to OPaL between October 23 to May 26 under the contract. OPaL is a joint venture between the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC). The central public sector oil major also announced that it had signed an agreement with ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) to supply natural gas to their petrochemical complex at Dahej, Gujarat.



In the quarter that ended on March 31, HPCL reported the highest jump in its net profit in nine years. Its profit jumped 80 per cent to Rs 3,223 crore from Rs 1,795 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. "HPCL has ambitious plans for natural gas business and is focused to build a strong foothold in petrochemical, fertilizer and other sectors," the Mumbai-based company said.

The sale of products grew nearly 8.6 per cent to Rs 1.14 trillion, with domestic sales rising to 10.92 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 10.26 MMT a year earlier.