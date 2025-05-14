HPE appoints Bhawna Agarwal as India MD; Satsangi to retire in July

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced the appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HPE India. Agarwal will report to Heiko Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. The appointment is effective immediately.

Agarwal succeeds Som Satsangi, who is retiring from Hewlett Packard Enterprise after more than 27 years of service. He will remain with the company through the end of July 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Agarwal joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and Growth team and has been leading Account Management and Industry Verticals for India over the past year. She is a seasoned business executive with over 25 years of diverse leadership experience in digital start-ups, media houses and large consumer tech companies, the company said.

“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful and customer-centric leader, who is an expert counsellor and sales executive,” said Heiko Meyer. “We will miss Som's leadership in the Global Sales organisation, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who comes with a growth mindset and customer-centric thinking and leads with intention, agility and purpose.”

Satsangi joined Compaq in 1997 and, following Compaq’s acquisition by HP in 2002, became a regional sales manager in India. He continued to take on increasing sales leadership responsibilities through HP/HPE’s enterprise business. He became Managing Director of HPE India in 2016, leading HPE’s second-largest employee base and achieving significant milestones.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of HPE India,” said Bhawna Agarwal, Vice President, Account Management and Industry Verticals, HPE India. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scaling our impact and innovation in the region. Together with our talented team, we will strive to achieve new milestones, shaping a future reflective of our ambitions and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”