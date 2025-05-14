Home / Companies / News / Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Strata, with Rs 2,000 crore AUM, had not launched SM REIT schemes before surrendering its registration following Sebi discussions and legal proceedings

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi clarified that the decision followed legal proceedings against the promoters of Strata SM REIT
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning to investors regarding Strata, a commercial real estate platform founded by Sudarshan Lodha and Priyanka Rathore.
 
Strata had registered as a Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT), a relatively new framework introduced by Sebi for fractional ownership platforms to offer real estate investment products. However, following certain concerns and discussions with Sebi, Strata has surrendered its registration.
 
Strata received Sebi approval in January and had planned to launch six schemes in FY26. So far, it has not launched any SM REIT schemes nor migrated any pre-existing fractional real estate entities to the SM REIT framework.
 
“Strata SM REIT has surrendered its certificate of registration as an SM REIT and will not hold out or represent itself as a Sebi-regulated intermediary or SM REIT,” stated the market regulator. 
 
Sebi clarified that the decision followed legal proceedings against the promoters of Strata SM REIT. The regulator held discussions with the company, its independent director, compliance officers, and the trustee. Subsequently, Strata surrendered its registration.

Also Read

Sebi extends deadline of AIF managers' certification requirement to July 31

Sebi proposes relief for FPIs investing in govt bonds under VRR, FAR

Greaves Electric gets Sebi nod for public listing, looks to raise ₹1000 cr

Groww Invest pays over ₹34 Lakh to settle Sebi case linked to tech glitch

Gensol Engineering promoters quit after Sebi order on fund diversion

 
Strata currently manages over Rs 2,000 crore in assets under management (AUM). The minimum investment for SM REITs is set at Rs 10 lakh. The norms for SM REITs were introduced in 2024 to bring fractional ownership platforms under regulatory oversight, reduce risk, and enhance investor protection.
 
Under the new framework, both residential and commercial properties valued at a minimum of Rs 50 crore can be included in SM REITs. Previously, only large-scale commercial properties were eligible for REITs, with significantly higher minimum investments. The new structure also introduces requirements for sponsors to have a vested interest (referred to as ‘skin in the game’) and sets rules on leverage.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Delhi HC sets aside arbitral tribunal order entitling Zostel stake in OYO

Premium

May prefer fresh insolvency process, say Bhushan Power & Steel lenders

Abhinandan Lodha changes firm name from 'Lodha' to Abhinandan Ventures

General Atlantic cuts 10% stake in KFin Technologies for ₹1,790 crore

Premium

Summer Shopping: 43% of Flipkart Minutes users in 25-35 age group

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaREITsREITReal Estate Lodha Group

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story