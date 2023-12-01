HUL appoints former revenue secy Tarun Bajaj as independent director

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed India’s former Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj as its independent director effective Friday for a period of five years, it said in its release.

Bajaj belongs to the Indian Administrative Service, 1988 batch, Haryana Cadre, and was the Revenue Secretary of the Government of India before superannuating in November 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“As the Revenue Secretary, he played a key role in stabilising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and contributed towards a substantial increase in revenue collections under GST and Income Tax. During this period, he was responsible for upgrading technology in the administration of both direct and indirect taxes, resulting in transparency and efficiency in the working of the two departments,” HUL said in its release.

He also chaired the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and was the Director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Additionally, he has served as Governor of India for the International Fund for Agricultural Development and as Alternate Governor of India for the World Bank (for the constituency of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka), Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and New Development Bank. He has also served on the Boards of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, General Insurance Corporation Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, and United India Insurance Company Limited.

“Tarun has an innate knowledge of the country’s economic policies, and has been responsible for shaping key fiscal initiatives of the Government of India. His vast experience in administration, management, and public policy, will undoubtedly be beneficial to HUL,” Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL said in its release.

Bajaj said, “Over the years, we have seen HUL contribute towards India’s growth journey. The company’s success is reflective of its efforts to continuously reinvent itself with a changing India. I am honoured to join the HUL Board and look forward to my role as an independent director.”

Bajaj has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, and an M.Sc. Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India, Hyderabad.