Honda Cars India wholesales increase 24% to 8,730 units in November

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 24 per cent increase in wholesales to 8,730 units in the domestic market in November.

The company had dispatched 7,051 units in the domestic market in November 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Exports grew by over four-fold at 3,161 units last month as against 726 units in the year-ago period, it added.

"Our product line-up saw a good surge in demand throughout the festive period. Our new SUV Elevate has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata stated.

The automaker is confident of carrying forward this growth momentum for the rest of the year, he added.