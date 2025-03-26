HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as executive director of foods from April 7

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director of its foods division.

Kohli will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity, the company said in its release. He will join the consumer major’s management committee with effect from April 7.

Kohli comes with over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors, and in his last stint, he led food major Britannia Industries as chief executive officer and executive director. Prior to this, he held leadership roles in companies including Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co and Asian Paints.

Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL said, “I would like to thank Shiva for his contribution to our business over the years. Under his leadership, HUL became the market leader in tea, delivered iconic communications that won prestigious marketing accolades, and transformed the portfolio to win in faster growing spaces.

“Foods is a large business unit for HUL with strong growth potential. Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large foods and beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation.”