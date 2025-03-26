Snapchat launches creator connect prog; aims to empower Gen Z storytellers

Snapchat, with over 200 million monthly active users in India, announced on Wednesday that it is reinforcing its commitment to India’s creator economy with the launch of Snapchat Creator Connect, a multi-city initiative designed to empower Gen Z and the next generation of digital storytellers.

This programme will provide creators with mentorship, growth opportunities, and engagement tools, ensuring they can build sustainable careers on the platform while redefining short-form storytelling, it said in its release. This initiative has been started in Hyderabad and will now be launched in Chandigarh.

“India is undergoing a paradigm shift with Gen Z taking centre stage as creators and consumers,” said Saket Jha Saurabh, director of content and AR partnerships, Snap Inc in a statement. “Whether it’s the power of visual storytelling and catching trends, the importance of the inner circle of friends and family, or the need to be truly authentic, Snapchat has been at the heart of this shift. Creator Connect is one of the ways we will engage creators leading this change in pop culture. We are excited to meet them across the length and breadth of India.”

Further strengthening monetisation opportunities, Snapchat will offer global creator-focused revenue share and rewards programmes, ensuring creators can build sustainable careers while engaging their audiences. By working with leading creator agencies, media companies, music labels, and film studios, Snapchat is ensuring that regional voices find a global stage, it said in its release.