Home / Companies / News / HUL receives Rs 447.5 cr GST demands and penalties, firm to make assessment

HUL receives Rs 447.5 cr GST demands and penalties, firm to make assessment

Besides, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer, Bengaluru has issued a demand of tax "on the grounds of excess GST credit availed amounting to Rs 8.90 crore and penalty amounting to 89.08 lakh

The company received a total of five orders passed from different zones of GST officials over issues such as disallowance of GST credit, salaries including allowances paid to expats etc on Friday and Saturday last week.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Leading FMCG maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Monday said it has received Goods and Services Tax demands and penalties totalling Rs 447.5 crore from the authorities.

In a regulatory filing, HUL -- which owns brands such as Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Pond's and Dove -- said these "orders are currently appealable" and it will make an assessment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company received a total of five orders passed from different zones of GST officials over issues such as disallowance of GST credit, salaries including allowances paid to expats etc on Friday and Saturday last week.

"The Orders were received by the company on 30th December, 2023 and 31st December, 2023, respectively and the intimation is being submitted today i.e. 1st January, 2024, being the first working day after receipt of the Orders," said HUL.

This includes the demand for tax "on salaries including allowances paid to expats amounting to Rs 372.82 crore and penalty amounting to Rs 39.90 crore" from the Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East

Besides, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer, Bengaluru has issued a demand of tax "on the grounds of excess GST credit availed amounting to Rs 8.90 crore and penalty amounting to 89.08 lakh".

Excise and Taxation Officer, Sonipat, Rohtak, Haryana, has issued a demand order "wherein GST credit amounting to Rs 12.94 crore has been disallowed and a penalty amounting to Rs 1.29 crore has been imposed".

While Additional Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi Commissionerate has also disallowed GST credit and turnover adjustment amounting to Rs 8.65 crore and imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 87.50 lakh.

According to HUL, these GST demands and penalties would have "no material impact on financial, no impact on operation" or other activities of the company due to the intimation of tax payable.

"These Orders are currently appealable & we will make an assessment to exercise our right to appeal," said HUL.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023, HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) revenue was at Rs 59,144 crore.

Also Read

HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3%

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

Hindustan Unilever Q1 results: Profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore

HFCL bags Rs 1,127 cr order to transform BSNL's optical transport network

UltraTech Cement slapped with two GST demand orders totalling Rs 72 lakh

HDFC Bank goes live with NPCI-developed UPI in secondary market platform

Ola Electric consolidates electric two wheeler leadership with market gain

Bharti Airtel Services set to acquire 97.1% stake in Beetel Teletech

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan Unilever LtdGSTFMCGFMCG Hindustan Unilever

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story