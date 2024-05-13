Home / Companies / News / Hyderabad-based Greenko signs green ammonia supply pact with Norway's Yara

Hyderabad-based Greenko signs green ammonia supply pact with Norway's Yara

Greenko will supply green ammonia from Phase 1 of its ammonia production facility in Kakinada, India

Greenko, Clean ammonia, Green ammonia
Greenko, Clean ammonia, Green ammonia (Photo: greenkogroup.com)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
May 13 2024
Hyderabad-based Greenko has entered into an agreement with Norway’s Yara Clean Ammonia to supply renewable ammonia to the Norwegian firm, which is the world’s largest trader and distributor of ammonia.

Greenko will supply green ammonia from Phase 1 of its ammonia production facility in Kakinada, India. The company signed the term sheet through its green ammonia production arm AM Green -- earlier Greenko ZeroC.

“This term sheet and the subsequent offtake agreement covers the long-term supply of up to 50 per cent of renewable ammonia from Phase 1 of AM Green’s ammonia production facility in Kakinada. The plant will produce, and export renewable ammonia derived from round-the-clock carbon free energy by 2027,” said a statement issued by Greenko.

Mahesh Kolli, President of AM Green, said, “Continuous focus on innovation combined with execution reinforces AM Green’s leadership position as a global clean energy transition solutions platform for low-cost green molecules such as hydrogen, ammonia, fuels and other chemicals.” 
 
Yara Clean Ammonia will utilise the renewable ammonia supply to produce low-emission fertilizer and for decarbonizing other industries like shipping, power, and other industries, it said.   

“The AM Green Kakinada project expands our portfolio of ammonia produced with renewable energy and consolidates Yara Clean Ammonia’s position as a reliable supplier of low-emission ammonia to established and emerging markets like fertilizer production, cracking of clean ammonia to hydrogen, shipping fuel, power generation, and other industrial applications,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia.

May 13 2024

