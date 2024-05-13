Airtel, Google Cloud partner to propel cloud adoption & gen AI in India

Telecom major Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud have announced a long-term collaboration aimed at delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses across India.

This strategic partnership seeks to accelerate cloud adoption and modernisation for Airtel’s customer base.

Through this collaboration, Airtel will offer a suite of advanced cloud solutions from Google Cloud to its customers, consisting of over 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses.

The collaboration aims to tap into India’s rapidly growing public cloud services market, projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, according to IDC, the company said in an exchange filing.

The partnership between Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud will leverage their respective strengths in connectivity and AI technology to develop industry-leading AI/ML solutions.

These solutions will be trained on Airtel’s extensive data set, enabling the delivery of enhanced value to customers.



Among the offerings are geospatial analytics solutions for trend-spotting, predictive capabilities, and market assessment, as well as voice analytics solutions for conversational applications across multiple languages.

Additionally, marketing technology solutions will enable tailored audience segmentation and high-precision contextual advertising.

In addition to these offerings, Airtel has developed an end-to-end IoT solution tailored for the utility sector. This solution combines connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software to facilitate seamless and faster deployment.

To support its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has established a managed services center in Pune, equipped with over 300 experts trained in Google Cloud services and develop cutting-edge tech solutions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Gopal Vittal, managing director & CEO of Bharti Airtel, said, “As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and center of this change. We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses. Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of gen AI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems.”

“Our strategic collaboration with Airtel marks a significant milestone towards our commitment to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India. Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel’s customer experiences,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added.

Airtel also plans to leverage Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to enhance customer experiences and streamline internal processes and operations across its mobile, broadband, and digital TV services. These capabilities will be extended to Airtel's B2B customers in India and globally, further enhancing the company's competitive edge in the market.