Jeddah-Hyderabad IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to 'prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad'

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a threat email on Saturday claiming that there was a "human bomb" onboard a flight (IndiGo) from Jeddah to Hyderabad, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad".

The email further stated "...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast", police said.

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding "all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found".

Based on the complaint a case was registered. Further investigation is on, police added.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai."  According to IndiGO, following the established protocol, the airline informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

"We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the airline spokesperson stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

