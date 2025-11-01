Home / Companies / News / Nissan Motor India October sales touch 9,675 units on festive demand

Domestic wholesale sales stood at 2,402 units, supported by robust demand for the New Nissan Magnite, while exports reached 7,273 units, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) said in a statement

Photo: Bloomberg
"October has been a good month for the automotive industry as well as Nissan Motor India, driven by festive cheer supported by the GST rationalisation announced by the government of India," NMIPL Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd on Saturday reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units in October 2025.

Domestic wholesale sales stood at 2,402 units, supported by robust demand for the New Nissan Magnite, while exports reached 7,273 units, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) said in a statement.

"October has been a good month for the automotive industry as well as Nissan Motor India, driven by festive cheer supported by the GST rationalisation announced by the government of India," NMIPL Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said.

The company has consistently focused on month-on-month reduction in dealer inventory leading into the festive season, reflecting improved retail momentum and supply alignment, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsNissan MotorAuto sales

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

