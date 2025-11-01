Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent growth in its overall auto sales at 1,20,142 units in October this year.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 31 per cent to 71,624 units in October as compared to 54,504 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,741 units, registering a growth of 14 per cent, it added.
"In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31 per cent, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.
On the farm equipment business front, M&M said total tractor sales in October were at 73,660 units, as against 65,453 units for the same period last year, up 13 per cent.
Domestic tractor sales were at 72,071 units, as against 64,326 units in October 2024, up 12 per cent, it added.
Exports for the month stood at 1,589 units, logging a growth of 41 per cent from October last year.
"A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of the GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September and October 2025," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.
Going forward, he said factors like timely onset of Rabi sowing and good progress in Kharif harvesting augur well for tractor sales.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app