On the farm equipment business front, M&M said total tractor sales in October were at 73,660 units, as against 65,453 units for the same period last year, up 13 per cent

Mahindra
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,741 units, registering a growth of 14 per cent | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent growth in its overall auto sales at 1,20,142 units in October this year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 31 per cent to 71,624 units in October as compared to 54,504 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,741 units, registering a growth of 14 per cent, it added.

"In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31 per cent, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

On the farm equipment business front, M&M said total tractor sales in October were at 73,660 units, as against 65,453 units for the same period last year, up 13 per cent.

Domestic tractor sales were at 72,071 units, as against 64,326 units in October 2024, up 12 per cent, it added.

Exports for the month stood at 1,589 units, logging a growth of 41 per cent from October last year.

"A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of the GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September and October 2025," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

Going forward, he said factors like timely onset of Rabi sowing and good progress in Kharif harvesting augur well for tractor sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MahindraMahindra & MahindraM&MAuto sales

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

