Maruti Suzuki Oct sales up 7% to 2,20,894 units on strong domestic demand

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 2,20,894 units as compared to 2,06,434 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at an all-time high of 1,80,675 units as against 1,63,130 units in the same month last year, up 10.75 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,76,318 units as against 1,59,591 units in October 2024, up 10.48 per cent, it added.

Sales to other OEM (Toyota Kirloskar) were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units, Maruti Suzuki India said.