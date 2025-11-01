Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki Oct sales up 7% to 2,20,894 units on strong domestic demand

Maruti Suzuki Oct sales up 7% to 2,20,894 units on strong domestic demand

The company said sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were down at 9,067 units from 10,687 units in the same month last year

Maruti Suzuki
Sales of utility vehicles, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, also increased to 77,571 units last month from 70,644 units in the year-ago month. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 2,20,894 units as compared to 2,06,434 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at an all-time high of 1,80,675 units as against 1,63,130 units in the same month last year, up 10.75 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,76,318 units as against 1,59,591 units in October 2024, up 10.48 per cent, it added.

Sales to other OEM (Toyota Kirloskar) were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units, Maruti Suzuki India said.

The company said sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were down at 9,067 units from 10,687 units in the same month last year.

On the other hand, sales of compact cars Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR increased to 76,143 units from 65,948 units in October 2024.

Sales of utility vehicles, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, also increased to 77,571 units last month from 70,644 units in the year-ago month.

Van Eeco clocked 13,537 units of sale last month, up from 11,653 units sold in October 2024, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

