APSEZ completes acquisition of NQXT Australia, revises FY26 Ebitda guidance

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has completed the NQXT Australia acquisition and raised FY26 Ebitda and cargo volume guidance, citing the terminal's growth and cash flows

Adani Ports
APSEZ’s revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 30,475.33 crore with Ebitda of Rs 19,025 crore. Overall, the private port operator handled cargo of 450.2 mmt last fiscal. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Prachi Pisal
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in NQXT (North Queensland Export Terminal) Australia, allotting 14.38 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to the seller, Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings, on a preferential basis.
 
What guidance has APSEZ revised after the NQXT acquisition? 
With this, the company has revised its FY26 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) guidance to Rs 22,350 crore-23,350 crore from Rs 21,000 crore-22,000 crore and cargo volume to 545 million metric tonnes (mmt)-555 mmt from 505 mmt-515 mmt.
 
What makes NQXT a key asset for APSEZ? 
NQXT is a high-growth, cash-generating asset, driven primarily by take-or-pay contracts with customers. Last financial year, NQXT had a contracted capacity of 40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and delivered AUD 228 million Ebitda. NQXT represents 6 per cent and 7 per cent of APSEZ’s FY25 revenue and Ebitda, respectively.
 
How did APSEZ perform in FY25? 
APSEZ’s revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 30,475.33 crore with Ebitda of Rs 19,025 crore. Overall, the private port operator handled cargo of 450.2 mmt last fiscal. APSEZ’s current cargo handling capacity is 633 mtpa, and it holds 28 per cent of India’s total port volumes.
 
When was the NQXT acquisition approved and what is the longer-term goal? 
APSEZ had approved the acquisition of NQXT, a natural deep-water, multi-user export terminal with a nameplate capacity of 50 mtpa, in a non-cash transaction in April this year. It said the closure of NQXT’s acquisition is a significant milestone in its growth trajectory towards 1 billion metric tonnes of cargo by 2030.
 
How does APSEZ see NQXT strengthening its network? 
"NQXT is an excellent asset with distinct geographical advantages, strong growth prospects, and an enviable sustainability track record. NQXT will enhance our presence along the East-West trade corridor, along with our other international ports in Israel, Colombo and Tanzania,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ.
 
Where is NQXT located and who does it serve? 
NQXT is under a long-term lease from the Queensland government and is located in the Port of Abbot Point in North Queensland. It mainly serves mining customers operating in the Bowen and Galilee basins and exports largely to markets in North and South-East Asia. NQXT has a remaining lease term of 85 years.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

