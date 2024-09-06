Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor adds two new variants under EXTER portfolio

Hyundai Motor adds two new variants under EXTER portfolio

In a company statement, Hyundai said the new EXTER variants come with six air bags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, tyre-pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability control among others

Hyundai
Hyundai India | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India has rolled out two new variants on its popular entry level sports utility vehicle EXTER, the company said on Friday.

The S(O)+ variant, equipped with manual transmission is priced at Rs 786,300 (ex-showroom) while S+ variant is an automated manual transmission (AMT) offered at Rs 8,43,900 (ex-showroom).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some of the key features of the newly added variants include smart electric sunroof, digital cluster with Colour TFT multi-information display, an 8" touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear air-conditioner vents among others.

In a company statement, Hyundai said the new EXTER variants come with six air bags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, tyre-pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability control among others.

Hyundai Motor India, in August, reported a 12 per cent year-on-year decline in its sales to 63,175 units as compared to 71,435 units sold in the same month of last year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyundai India targeting to raise record $3.5 billion through IPO: Report

Hyundai Motor IPO: Here are the top 10 biggest IPOs in Indian history

Hyundai sales rise 9.5% to 63,701 units in April; exports at 13,500

Expect rural sales contribution at record levels in FY25: Hyundai official

UK watchdog accuses Google of anti-competitive behaviour in digital ads biz

Topics :Hyundai IndiaHyundai Motor India automobile manufacturerautomotive industry

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News