Hyundai Motor India records 6.6% sales growth to 58,702 units in Dec

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales at 58,702 units in December 2025.

This includes monthly domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Driven by the positive momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, Hyundai Motor India recorded a robust 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in total monthly sales for December 2025," HMIL Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said.

The company delivered a 26.5 per cent year-on-year growth in export volume in December, he added.