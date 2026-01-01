Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles records 14.1% jump in December sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.1 per cent growth in total sales to 50,519 units in December 2025 compared to 44,289 units in the same month of 2024.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 50,046 units last month against 44,230 units in December 2024, up 13.1 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The total electric vehicle sales surged 24.2 per cent to 6,906 units against 5,562 units in December 2024, it added.

The total sales in the domestic and international market for Q3 FY26 stood at 1,71,013 units compared to 1,39,829 units during Q3 FY25, the company said.