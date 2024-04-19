Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India rolls out 'Grameen Mahotsav' in 16 new locations

Hyundai Motor India rolls out 'Grameen Mahotsav' in 16 new locations

The inaugural 'Grameen Mahotsav' event was held successfully in Mahemdavad, Gujarat. Now, Hyundai Motor India looks forward to extending its reach and impact across rural landscapes

Hyundai Motors
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Auto-maker Hyundai Motor India has expanded its 'Grameen Mahotsav' initiative to 16 new locations across the country, after the success of its inaugural event held in Gujarat this month.

The 'Grameen Mahotsav' initiative aims to further strengthen HMIL's connection to rural India with specially curated events and product displays including live music, folk dance, and regional talent shows among others.

It also serves as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. By closely engaging with communities and discerning market trends, HMIL aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement on Friday.

"Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in the financial year 2023-24. We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11 per cent over 2022-23," Hyundai Motor India Ltd. COO Tarun Garg said.

"We are confident that with good monsoon, increasing income levels and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will further increase," he said.

Hyundai Motor said nearly 40 per cent of sales and service networks were in rural areas. HMIL is committed to fostering strong bonds with rural communities.

"With initiatives like Grameen Mahotsav, we hope to nurture our customers in every part of the country and also understand the market trends to fulfill their expectations. As we continue to innovate and engage with rural consumers, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the inclusive development of the country," Garg added.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

