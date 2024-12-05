Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India to hike prices across all models amid higher costs

Hyundai Motor India to hike prices across all models amid higher costs

The price increase will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2025, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share said

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO
Hyundai Motor India said on Thursday it would hike prices across all its models. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor India said on Thursday it would hike prices across all its models by up to Rs 25,000 ($295.07), as the newly-listed automaker seeks to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

The price increase will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2025, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share said.

"With the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment," CEO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Indian automakers are grappling with higher costs from rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and disruptions in supply chains, prompting some automakers to hike prices earlier in the year.

Rival Tata Motors also increased prices of its commercial vehicles twice in 2024.

The firm, whose IPO was the biggest in the domestic market this year, sells 13 passenger vehicle models in India, with the 'Creta' and 'Venue' sport-utility vehicles (SUV) as well as the 'Grand i10 Nios' hatchback among its most popular cars.

More From This Section

Shareholders approve Gautam Singhania as Raymond Lifestyle chairman

Pristine Value Logistics to set up 165,000 sq ft warehouse area at Bhiwandi

Zepto's 2 am meetings? CEO mocks work-life balance amid Reddit claims

Tata Electronics targets tech giants Microsoft, Dell for client expansion

Bajaj Auto refutes price cut claims in Freedom 125 and Pulsar models

Last month, Hyundai Motor India posted a 16.5 per cent decline in its second-quarter profit due to lower domestic sales and as Red Sea disruptions hurt exports.

 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, Nov 27: Wipro, NTPC Green, JSW Steel, SAIL, Angel One

Hyundai Motor targets 100% renewable energy by 2025, to set up two TN units

Hyundai Motor India to set up 2 renewable energy plants at Chennai facility

Hyundai Motor India Q2 PAT down 16% in first results after listing

Hyundai Motor Q2 result: Profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

Topics :Hyundai Motor India Hyundai MotorHyundai Motor India LtdCar makers

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story