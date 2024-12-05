Pristine Value Logistics to set up 165,000 sq ft warehouse area at Bhiwandi

Logistics operator Pristine Value Logistics on Thursday said it has signed a long-term lease agreement with the Antariksh Group for acquiring 165,000 sq ft area at Bhiwandi to commission a warehousing facility.

The Grade A built-to-suit multi-client warehouse is expected to be operational by March next year, a company statement said.

"We are growing our warehouse capacity to meet the rising demand and to ensure our customers get efficient, customised and scalable solutions. The expansion strategy is in sync with the overall outlook of the group to become an end-to-end logistics and supply chain service provider," said Sanjay Mawar, Director, Pristine Value Logistics and Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd.

The mega warehousing facility adopts a plug-and-play model, allowing clients to scale and adjust operations with ease, the statement added.

This expansion will strengthen Pristine Value Logistics' service delivery capabilities to cater to varied customers across industry verticals such as pharma and consumer healthcare, food and FMCG, spare parts logistics, industrial products as well as e-commerce, the company said.

Pristine Value Logistics currently has 11,00,000 sq ft. warehousing space at Bhiwandi capable of handling 35,000+ boxes per day.

Once the Antariksh LogiPark warehousing facility becomes operational, the total area will go up to 12,65,000 sq ft and the daily cargo handling capacity will increase to 50,000 boxes per day, the company said.