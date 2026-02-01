Hyundai Motors India's sales rise 11.5% to 73,137 units in January

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total sales increased 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 73,137 units in January.

The company's total sales stood at 65,603 units in January last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

The automaker said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 59,107 units last month as compared with 54,003 units in the year-ago period.

Exports stood at 14,030 units last month as against 11,600 units in January 2024.

"Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, alongside highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a strong 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth, reflects not only Hyundai's brand leadership but also the collective strength of our people, partners and customers," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said in a statement.