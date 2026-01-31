Associate Sponsors

Pramit Jhaveri to step down from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust board at term's end

Jhaveri said the decision had been discussed earlier with Noel Tata and was now being formally communicated

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 7:35 PM IST
Pramit Jhaveri will step down as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust at the end of his current term on February 11, 2026, according to a letter sent to Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Mint reported on Saturday.
 
In the letter dated January 31, Jhaveri said he does not wish to be considered for reappointment when his term concludes. He noted that he has served as a trustee since February 12, 2020, after being invited by late Ratan Tata to join the board.
 
The former Citibank India chief executive officer (CEO) said the decision had been discussed earlier with Noel Tata and was now being formally communicated. He described his time on the board as an honour and extended his best wishes to Tata Trusts for the future.
 
The letter was also marked to the trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and to Siddharth Sharma, chief executive officer of Tata Trusts.
 
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is one of the main philanthropic trusts of the Tata group and holds a significant stake in Tata Sons. Together, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust own more than 51% of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company.
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

