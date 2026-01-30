Nestle India logs strongest volume growth in 5 years, net rises 45%

Nestle India’s net profit surged 45.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 998 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as volume-led sales growth hit a five-year peak for the maker of KitKat chocolates and Nescafé coffee.

“This performance demonstrates our resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. The growth trajectory is a result of the passion and hard work of our teams, distributors and partners, backed by faster and sharper decision-making, supplemented by the positive momentum from GST rate rationalisation,” Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, said in a statement.

The company reported an 18.6 per cent growth in consolidated net sales to Rs 5,667 crore from Rs 4,780 crore in the year-ago period, led largely by volume growth — “the strongest in nearly five years”.

Confectionery was the fastest-growing product group, witnessing “robust double-digit growth fuelled by strong underlying volume increases”, the company said, adding that this was supported by significant advertising spends, expansion of stores, and expanded product offerings. Powdered and liquid beverages saw their 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, while prepared dishes and cooking aids registered strong double-digit value growth on the back of accelerated volume growth. Milk products and nutrition showed improved performance with mid-single-digit growth, while the pet food business saw strong double-digit growth. All channels, including ecommerce, general trade and quick commerce, also witnessed double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the company increased its consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter.