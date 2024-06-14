Home / Companies / News / After deal with Tokopedia, ByteDance confirms its layoff plan in Indonesia

After deal with Tokopedia, ByteDance confirms its layoff plan in Indonesia

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, did not say how many employees would be affected. Bloomberg had earlier reported there would be 450 jobs cut.

ByteDance
ByteDance had its own e-commerce operation in Indonesia via its TikTok app. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters JAKARTA
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's ByteDance will lay off staff at its Indonesian unit following a deal where it bought a local e-commerce firm and combined it with its TikTok operation, a spokesperson said on Friday.
 
ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, did not say how many employees would be affected. Bloomberg had earlier reported there would be 450 jobs cut.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In January ByteDance completed a deal to buy a majority stake in Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, from the GoTo group. ByteDance spokesperson Nuraini Razak told Reuters in a statement the company would "make necessary adjustments" as a result of the combination of TikTok and Tokopedia.
 
"We identified areas to strengthen our organisation and better align our teams with company goals," she said, adding the company would "aim to support employees throughout this transition".
 
ByteDance had its own e-commerce operation in Indonesia via its TikTok app, but that was banned under an Indonesian rule that social media applications could not operate as an e-commerce platform.
 
Tokopedia is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Also Read

TikTok faces ban in US: Which countries have banned the app and why?

TikTok owner ByteDance would rather shut down app in US than sell it

TikTok could soon be sold: What's next for Chinese app in the US?

US banning TikTok? Everything you need to know about the controversy

TikTok owner ByteDance in talks with Tencent, others to sell gaming assets

Retired US Army General Paul Nakasone joins OpenAI's board of directors

LIC to enter health insurance market via private health insurer: Report

Mondelez International teams up with Lotus to take bigger bite from India

FY25 fiscal deficit of 20 major states to be lower than budgeted: Axis Bank

How Amul navigated the tricky terrains of India's ice cream market

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ByteDanceTikTokBloombergE-commerce firmsIndonesialayoff

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story