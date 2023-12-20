Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

The demand is based on the disallowance of input tax credit claimed, as per the GST audit conducted by the Maharashtra GST Department

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank has told exchanges it has received a demand order from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department amounting to more than Rs 7.47 crore. This includes GST and interest demands of more than Rs 3 crore each, along with a penalty of Rs 11 lakh. 

The GST audit contends that the bank made a "disallowance of input tax credit (ITC) claimed in GSTR-3B/9 which is not confirmed in GSTR-2A and ITC claimed from registration cancelled supplier." The department has specified a GST demand of Rs 3,57,91,028, interest payment of Rs 3,78,21,814, and a penalty of Rs 11,17,171. All this cumulates to a total demand exceeding Rs 7.47 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ICICI Bank said it intends to file an appeal against the order.

Starting December, the Maharashtra GST department has issued notices to multiple banks concerning the taxability of custodial services provided to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), according to a report by the Hindu Businessline. The state GST authorities assert that the custodial services offered by SEBI-registered custodian banks do not qualify as zero-rated supplies for export purposes.

In September, several banks received GST notices related to the use of their brand names by branches and subsidiaries, following a recent ruling by the Authority for Advanced Rulings (AAR) of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The ruling stated that each entity in a bank with a different GST number would be considered a distinct entity for tax purposes as reported earlier by Business Standard.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Air India Express to operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya on Dec 30

At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

Paytm's billionaire founder-CEO bets on young wealth to hit profit sooner

Japan's SMBC lends $120 mn to Air India to buy A350-900 aircraft

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI Bank GSTMaharashtraBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story