Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a further appeal within prescribed timelines

ICICI Bank
The bank was in the process of evaluating the contents of the order, which had resulted in a delay in the disclosure. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 49.11 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 15, 2025, it received an order in appeal under section 107 of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from Additional Commissioner of Revenue (Appeals), West Bengal, raising a demand amounting to Rs 49.11 crore (tax Rs 23.52 crore interest Rs 23.23 crore and penalty Rs 2.35 crore).

The aforesaid order in appeal includes an issue relating to GST demand on services provided by banks to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts. In the past, the bank had received show cause notices (SCNs) and order(s) on the same issue from various tax authorities, it said.

While the bank has filed writ petition (s) against the SCNs, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported, it said.

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a further appeal within prescribed timelines, it said.

The bank was in the process of evaluating the contents of the order, which had resulted in a delay in the disclosure, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Salim Yahoo

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant Global to expand FinAlyzer reach

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

Govt clears ships for Nayara fuel supply, dollar trade limits remain

Adani Group to invest additional ₹30,000 cr to expand domestic ports ops

Topics :GSTICICI Bank ICICI

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story