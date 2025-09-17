ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 49.11 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 15, 2025, it received an order in appeal under section 107 of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from Additional Commissioner of Revenue (Appeals), West Bengal, raising a demand amounting to Rs 49.11 crore (tax Rs 23.52 crore interest Rs 23.23 crore and penalty Rs 2.35 crore).

The aforesaid order in appeal includes an issue relating to GST demand on services provided by banks to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts. In the past, the bank had received show cause notices (SCNs) and order(s) on the same issue from various tax authorities, it said.