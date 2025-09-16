Home / Companies / News / KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Sahil Yahoo

The loan approval comes amid the Indian government's green energy push targeting 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030

KPI Green Energy
KPI Green Energy develops, builds, and manages renewable power facilities, specialising in solar, wind and hybrid power solutions | Image: X
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
India's KPI Green Energy is set to raise ₹3,200 crore ($363.39 million) through a loan from the country's largest lender to expand production capacity at its renewable power plants, top KPI executives told Reuters on Tuesday.

KPI Green Energy develops, builds, and manages renewable power facilities, specialising in solar, wind and hybrid power solutions.

The company is raising the funds via a 20-year loan at an interest rate of 8.45 per cent from the State Bank of India, which will be disbursed in a staggered manner over the next 1.5 years, Chief Financial Officer Sahil Yahoo told Reuters.

"By 2027, we will finish all our projects in hand in IPP", said Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Faruk G. Patel, referring to its Independent Power Producer business, "which will generate about 10 billion rupees in revenue."

The company also issued its first green bond on Tuesday, planning to raise ₹670 crore at a coupon of 8.5 per cent per annum.

The rupee-denominated five-year bond was externally credit-enhanced - its rating was given a boost by a 65 per cent guarantee from GuarantCo, a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company.

"Without the guarantee, we would have had to pay a 14-15 per cent coupon to raise funds via equity or quasi-equity instruments," Patel said.

The guarantee effectively raised the instrument's credit rating from A+ to AA+ rating by CRISIL and ICRA, Yahoo said.

Aseem Infrastructure Finance subscribed to a majority of the bonds, while Jio Finance and SBI Capital Markets took the rest, Yahoo added.

SBI Capital Markets was the sole arranger for the issue, the executives said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

