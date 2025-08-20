Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told Business Standard that the company is in the final stages of coming up with a new unit in the region

Dheeraj Hinduja
Dheeraj Hinduja
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Driven by rising share of export market sales, Hinduja Group’s Indian flagship company Ashok Leyland is set to expand its footprint in West Asia with a new manufacturing unit in Saudi Arabia.
 
Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told Business Standard that the company is in the final stages of coming up with a new unit in the region. It would have a product mix of electric buses, light trucks and conventional vehicles.
 
Though the plan is to start as an assembly unit initially, depending on the demand, it may go for localisation, going ahead.
 
He added that 2025-26 is set to be the best year for the company’s exports.
 
This comes at a time when exports witnessed a massive surge of 30 per cent year-on-year (Yo-Y) to 15,255 units in FY25. Of this, around 40 per cent came from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, according to company sources.
 
Adding to this success, export volume increased by 29 per cent during the first quarter of the current financial year, as the entire commercial vehicle industry is seeing flat growth. 
 
“We are in the final stages of exploration of another facility in the Middle East (West Asia). The Middle East numbers have been growing exceptionally well, especially in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia markets. Our inclination is to look at Saudi as the new destination for Ashok Leyland,” Hinduja said.
 
Interestingly, the aggressive move to West Asia comes amid the company’s electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility announcing the shutdown of its Sherburn facility in the UK early this year. This will be the company’s second unit in West Asia after the Ras Al Khaimah assembly unit in the UAE for buses and trucks that started in 2009.
 
“Our plant in the region is already close to full capacity. It has the capacity to manufacture more than 6,000 vehicles per year. Hence, we are in the process of establishing a new plant,” said Balaji K M, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland.
 
“People see our buses as an Emirati brand. To begin with, it will start as an assembly unit. Since Saudi is a large market, depending on how it grows, we will take it forward,” Hinduja added. “The products will be a mix of electric buses, light trucks, and also conventional vehicles as well. It will be an Ashok Leyland plant, not Switch Mobility’s,” he said. The lion’s share of Ashok Leyland’s international sales is coming from the GCC, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), and Africa.
 
“Every time we have enhanced the capacity at Ras Al Khaimah, it has never been enough. From an international operations perspective, it will be the best year that Ashok Leyland has seen,” Hinduja said.
 
The decision to shut down production in the Switch UK unit was taken owing to several factors like lower demand and higher production, among others.
 
“We will use our Indian or UAE base to supply to the UK and European markets in the future. We are working on a number of products and have not exited the UK. We will continue to service the market for existing buses that are operating there. From a production perspective, we think India or Ras Al Khaimah will be far more competitive as a location rather than manufacturing in Europe itself,” he said. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hospitality major Hilton Hotels sees growth across all segments in India

CCPA imposes ₹10 lakh fine on Rapido for misleading auto service claims

UIDAI partners with Starlink to enable Aadhaar e-KYC for broadband users

Aurobindo Pharma leads $5 billion race to acquire Prague-based Zentiva

Landmark Group to invest Rs 400 cr in Gurugram luxury housing project

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoAshok LeylandSaudi Arabia

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story