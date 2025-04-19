ICICI Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 15.7% at Rs 13,502 cr, NII up by 11%

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender's net profit for the January-March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent, as against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

The non-interest income excluding treasury increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,021 crore.

Provisions came at Rs 891 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 1.96 per cent in December 2024.