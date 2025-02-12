Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Iffco warns against unauthorised sale of its products on e-com platforms

The world's largest fertiliser cooperative emphasised that purchases made through these unauthorised platforms would be at the buyer's own risk and liability

IFFCO
Iffco, in a statement, also said these platforms were misleading buyers by charging unfair rates and selling discarded products.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Iffco) on Wednesday issued a stern warning against the unauthorised sale of its products on e-commerce platforms, stating it has not granted permission to any online marketplace to sell its products.

The world's largest fertiliser cooperative emphasised that purchases made through these unauthorised platforms would be at the buyer's own risk and liability.

Iffco, in a statement, also said these platforms were misleading buyers by charging unfair rates and selling discarded products. "Iffco will initiate legal action against those involved in unauthorized sales without an FCO licence or the required 'O' Form."  The cooperative, which has been serving farmers for more than five decades, clarified that only its authorised retailers can sell Iffco products through approved channels.

The official prices for all products, including nano-fertilisers, are available on the company's website (www.Iffco.in).

Iffco also cautioned against fraudulent activities involving fake franchise offers or solicitation of money in its name. The cooperative advised buyers to verify purchases through its authorized stores or official website to ensure product authenticity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IFFCOpotash fertilisersE-commerce sellers

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

