Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

Global customer experience automation company Verint plans to increase its India workforce size to 1,000 by the end of the next financial year, with an aim to hire at least 300 more people in research and development roles, the company’s global chief technology officer, Rob Scudiere, told Business Standard.

A majority of these hires will be in engineering, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud operations, he said.

“There are two dimensions to it. One is helping brands lower costs, and the other is helping their revenues. The GIC is an integral part of ensuring that we are harnessing the power of AI to maintain our market leadership position in CX automation,” Scudiere said.

The company announced that its Bengaluru centre would be set up as a global innovation centre, which will be a collaboration of all the company’s innovation centres across the globe and work on cutting-edge technologies, the vice-president of service delivery in Bengaluru, Ajay Dawar, said. The Bengaluru office, for example, has worked on the company’s insight platform called the Engagement Data Hub, which tracks and brings together data from different sources such as emails, social media, and chatbots and stitches them together to form a profile of the user, Dawar said. Organisations across the world have begun to understand the strategic importance of improving the customer care experience they provide without necessarily investing more in the number of agents working on such projects, Scudiere said.