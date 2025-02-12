Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC grants time to Danny to deposit Rs 600 cr for Religare counter offer

The court also clarified that except for the modification of the time limit to deposit the said amount, other terms and conditions mentioned in the February 7 order will remain unaffected

Supreme Court, SC
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted US-based investor Digvijay 'Danny' Gaekwad time till 2 p.m. on February 13 to deposit Rs 600 crore for his competing offer to acquire a stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL).
 
The apex court granted Gaekwad one more day to deposit Rs 600 crore as he claimed that he had made "multiple attempts" to deposit the money but could not do so without the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) permission. The court also clarified that except for the modification of the time limit to deposit the said amount, other terms and conditions mentioned in the February 7 order will remain unaffected.
 
On February 7, the SC had extended by five days the time for the Burman family's open offer for an additional stake in REL. The court had then also asked Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 crore on or before February 12, failing which the February 7 order would be set aside.
 
The Burman family open offer will remain valid until the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) decides on Gaekwad’s application for a counteroffer, the court had said.
 
Gaekwad had moved the top court challenging a Delhi High Court order that had allowed the Burman open offer to proceed.
 
On Wednesday, the top court also questioned the market regulator's role as the price offered in the open offer was based on September 2023 valuations. The SC said Sebi should have exercised greater caution as shareholders were now being asked to accept prices prevailing 18 months ago.

The Burmans have made an offer for an additional 26 per cent stake under the Sebi takeover code after they acquired a 25 per cent stake in REL.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Sebi, informed the court that Gaekwad’s letter had been returned to him as it was non-compliant with the regulator’s procedure. He further submitted that Gaekwad’s follow-up application came on February 1 after the Burman family's offer had been opened.
 
Topics :SEBISupreme CourtReligare Enterprises

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

