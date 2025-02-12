Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Lumos Alternate, Bakeri Group to set up Rs 500 cr fund for housing projects

Lumos Alternate, Bakeri Group to set up Rs 500 cr fund for housing projects

The platform 'Sakar Realty Fund- I', which recently received final approval from Sebi, will invest in mid-market residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
The platform is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and institutional investors. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty company Bakeri Group and investment management firm Lumos Alternate have partnered to set up a Rs 500 crore real estate investment platform.

The platform 'Sakar Realty Fund- I', which recently received final approval from Sebi, will invest in mid-market residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune, with an investment horizon of 3-4 years per project, Lumos Alternate said in a statement.

It aims to provide superior returns to its investors by leveraging the exceptional execution capabilities of Bakeri Group, which has delivered more than 420 lakh square feet of real estate development over its 65-year legacy.

The platform is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and institutional investors.

"The real estate market has been robust over the past few years, and many family offices and HNIs are looking to establish long-term direct partnerships with credible real estate developers who have successfully navigated multiple real estate cycles," Anuranjan Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO of Lumos Equity Advisors Pvt Ltd, said.

Sakar Realty Fund provides investors the opportunity to partner with one of the most trusted and experienced developers at an early stage and on pre-defined terms, he added.

Also Read

Shriram Properties Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 30% to Rs 13 cr

'Capital-starved real estate offers significant investment opportunities'

Arkade Developers bags cluster redevelopment project with GDV of Rs 1.7k cr

Maharashtra invites realtors to develop 3,360 acres owned by state bus corp

NBCC sells 1,233 flats in Greater Noida for Rs 3,217 cr through e-auction

"A pre-structured deal with a credible developer creates a win-win situation for both investors and developers. While the developer gains confidence in the availability of equity on call, investors benefit from a well-defined corporate governance framework and return structure with their preferred developer," Mohnot said.

Pavan Bakeri, Promoter and Managing Director of Bakeri Group, said the fund uniquely blends development expertise with independent investment acumen, delivering value to investors while contributing to landmark real estate projects in major Indian cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV acquire Ayana Renewable for Rs 19,500 cr

Maaza becomes Coca Cola's 3rd Indian brand to step into billion-dollar club

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV to acquire Ayana Renewable for $ 2.3 bn

Aero India 2025: Godrej & Boyce's aerospace unit signs MoU with ADA

ONGC, Tata Power Renewable sign pact on battery storage solutions

Topics :Real Estate housing projectsMumbai

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story