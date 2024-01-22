Home / Companies / News / IHCL hospitality group to build hotel spread over 1.3 acre in Ayodhya

IHCL hospitality group to build hotel spread over 1.3 acre in Ayodhya

Spread over 1.3 acre, the 150-key brownfield project will be branded as an Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) SeleQtions hotel, the hospitality group said in a statement

Photo: PTI
Mumbai

Jan 22 2024
Indian Hotels Company Ltd announced the signing of the third hotel in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the day of the Ram temple inauguration.

Spread over 1.3 acre, the 150-key brownfield project will be branded as an Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) SeleQtions hotel, the hospitality group said in a statement.

"Ayodhya's remarkable transformation to a world-class pilgrimage destination, marked by the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, is poised to draw an influx of tourists from around the world," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

"We will now offer three distinct brands in Ayodhya of about 400 rooms and we are delighted to collaborate with KM Vyaparfor this SeleQtions hotel," he added.

With the addition of this, IHCL will have three hotels across SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ayodhya.

Indian Hotels Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh tourism

Jan 22 2024

