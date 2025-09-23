Home / Companies / News / IHCL invests ₹100 cr in ELEL Hotels via rights issue for Taj Bandstand

IHCL invests ₹100 cr in ELEL Hotels via rights issue for Taj Bandstand

ELEL Hotels holds the lease for Bandstand land parcel, where IHCL is developing Taj Bandstand, its fifth Taj-branded hotel in Mumbai alongside Taj Lands End

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
India’s leading hotels company said in a stock exchange filing that it had acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 5,000 per share, for cash at a premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share. | File Image
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, said on Tuesday that it had invested over Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment, through a rights issue.
 
India’s leading hotels company said in a stock exchange filing that it had acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 5,000 per share, for cash at a premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share.
 
ELEL Hotels and Investment holds the leasehold rights for the land parcel at Bandstand, Bandra, where IHCL has announced plans to add another hotel under the Taj brand in Mumbai, Taj Bandstand. In February, IHCL said it would invest Rs 2,500 crore in this property, which will be its fifth Taj-branded hotel in Mumbai. Construction of the 330-key, 85-apartment convention centre and commercial complex began earlier this year, and once completed over the next four years, it will stand next to the Taj Lands End.
 
Ankur Dalwani, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, IHCL, said during the company’s earnings call for the April–June quarter that the company is not looking for an equity partner for Taj Bandstand.
 
“Issue of 2,01,659 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, have been allotted on 23 September 2025 through a rights issue,” the company stated in its filing.
 
In July, IHCL had acquired 3,30,043 equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment, through a rights issue, for Rs 165.02 crore.
 
ELEL Hotels and Investment operates only in the Indian market, which recorded a turnover of Rs 9.74 lakh in the financial year 2024–25, according to the filing.
 
In its annual general meeting this year, IHCL said it had allotted Rs 1,200 crore for capital expenditure, with no immediate fundraising plans. Over the next five years, capital expenditure is expected to be almost $1 billion.
 
According to its latest analyst presentation, IHCL had 249 operational hotels as of June 2025, with 30 more expected to open in FY26 from its organic pipeline.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

Dream11 pivots to free-to-play, banks on ads and sponsorship revenue

Fadnavis lays foundation for AWS data centre, part of $8.3 bn Maha plan

Cochin Shipyard partners with HD Korea to build large ships in India

Topics :IHCLHotel industryTaj Hotel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story