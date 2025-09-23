Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

AI-powered app-building platform Rocket announced a $15 million Seed funding round on Tuesday, led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund. The company plans to use the funding to strengthen research and development (R&D), accelerate product development and expand its presence in global markets, including a headquarters in North America.

Founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala and Deepak Dhanak, the Surat-based firm has now expanded to Palo Alto, California, to support its global user base. The company currently has a team of 60 across Surat and Palo Alto and plans to double its engineering and product strength in India over the next 12–15 months to support growth.

ALSO READ: Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs Since launching four months ago, Rocket has reported a user base of more than 400,000 customers across over 180 countries, with the US leading early adoption. It has already built nearly 500,000 production-ready ideas and is seeing rapid adoption among start-ups, agencies and enterprises. The company is witnessing use cases from small businesses to Fortune 100 teams, it said in a statement. “The new funding will help fuel our vision to eliminate the technical barriers that prevent great ideas from becoming a reality. It will help us continue to build our product capabilities, especially as we expand into new markets and use our new office in Palo Alto as a gateway to Silicon Valley’s enterprise ecosystem, where we continue to see huge demand for application-building solutions that can scale natively with AI,” Dhanak, the firm’s co-founder and chief operating officer, said.