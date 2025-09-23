Home / Companies / News / Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

AI-powered app-builder Rocket secures $15 million Seed funding led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, to expand globally with a new headquarters in North America

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr
Founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala and Deepak Dhanak, the Surat-based firm has now expanded to Palo Alto, California, to support its global user base. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
AI-powered app-building platform Rocket announced a $15 million Seed funding round on Tuesday, led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund. The company plans to use the funding to strengthen research and development (R&D), accelerate product development and expand its presence in global markets, including a headquarters in North America.
 
Founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala and Deepak Dhanak, the Surat-based firm has now expanded to Palo Alto, California, to support its global user base. The company currently has a team of 60 across Surat and Palo Alto and plans to double its engineering and product strength in India over the next 12–15 months to support growth.
 
Since launching four months ago, Rocket has reported a user base of more than 400,000 customers across over 180 countries, with the US leading early adoption. It has already built nearly 500,000 production-ready ideas and is seeing rapid adoption among start-ups, agencies and enterprises. The company is witnessing use cases from small businesses to Fortune 100 teams, it said in a statement.  ALSO READ: Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs 
“The new funding will help fuel our vision to eliminate the technical barriers that prevent great ideas from becoming a reality. It will help us continue to build our product capabilities, especially as we expand into new markets and use our new office in Palo Alto as a gateway to Silicon Valley’s enterprise ecosystem, where we continue to see huge demand for application-building solutions that can scale natively with AI,” Dhanak, the firm’s co-founder and chief operating officer, said.
 
On the fundraiser, Kartik Gupta, investor at Salesforce Ventures, said, “Rocket’s platform represents the next evolutionary leap for developer tools; they are arming a new generation of builders and founders with the power to create. They have shifted the focus from writing code faster to seamlessly translating ideas into complete, production-grade solutions. This is democratising software creation and fundamentally changing the economics of building a business.”
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics: rocket mobile application Accel Frontline tech start-ups

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

