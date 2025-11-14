IHCL to acquire 51% stake in wellness brand Atmantan for ₹240 crore

Indian Hotels (IHCL), the parent of Taj hotels, on Friday announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in Sparsh Infratech Private Ltd, which operates Atmantan wellness resort in Maharashtra, for Rs 240 crore.

The move marks IHCL's entry into the integrated-wellness space. Located in Mulshi near Pune, Atmantan is a leading integrated wellness destination. Spread across 36 acres, the 97-key luxury centre offers transformative programmes rooted in ayurveda, yoga, Indian naturopathy, physiotherapy, nutrition, counselling, coaching and fitness.

The transaction will entail a primary investment of Rs 205 crore and a secondary share purchase of Rs 35 crore.

The enterprise value of the target company for the transaction is estimated at Rs 415 crore. The company recorded revenue of Rs 76.7 crore in FY25. “The growing wellness tourism market is witnessing a convergence of health and hospitality and an increasing number of travellers are seeking immersive wellness experiences that go beyond conventional treatments and therapies. The integrated-wellness space is beginning to pick up and growing competition in the space helps us. We are continuously identifying white spaces and finding the right partnerships to fill those, in line with our 2030 strategy,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, told Business Standard.

IHCL’s Accelerate 2030 strategy includes plans to reach a portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030 and doubling its consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore. “This is a niche business where quality is far more important than quantity. As we learn more, we can have five to ten such assets in the coming five years,” Chhatwal added. The move also opens cross-selling opportunities with IHCL’s own wellness-focused brand, J Wellness Circle. “India has a rich tradition of old medical systems. The healing that we do is deeper and has more visible effects. We always wanted to expand more and by joining hands with IHCL, we can develop world-class healing centres in new destinations,” said Nikhil Kapur, founder-director, Atmantan Wellness Centre.