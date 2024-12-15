IIHL's takeover of Reliance Capital set to complete by January end

With all approvals in place, the latest being from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) after almost nine months, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the successful resolution applicant for the beleaguered Reliance Capital—formerly owned by Anil Ambani—expects to complete the acquisition of the diversified non-banking finance company by the end of January, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IIHL.

With the acquisition of Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries, IIHL—which holds a stake in IndusInd Bank and is also in the process of acquiring Invesco Asset Management and Invesco Trustee—is targeting a valuation of $50 billion by 2030. Currently, IIHL’s valuation stands at $15 billion. IIHL is a Mauritius-based investment holding company with several investments in banking and financial assets.

Following DPIIT’s approval, the next steps for the administrator and the committee of creditors (CoC) to complete IIHL's acquisition of Reliance Capital include the delisting of equity shares and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Reliance Capital, the creation of a trust for the transfer of excluded assets, capital reduction, and the release of all charges on Reliance Capital’s assets. These processes are expected to take between four to six weeks.

In February 2024, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved IIHL's resolution plan for Reliance Capital. With the acquisition of Reliance Capital—a core investment company—IIHL will gain control of 42 entities, including four major ones: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Securities, and Reliance Asset Reconstruction.

IIHL’s acquisition cost of Reliance Capital is Rs 9,861 crore, financed through Rs 7,300 crore in debt raised from Barclays and 360 One, and Rs 2,750 crore in equity. IIHL has also invested an additional Rs 200 crore in Reliance General Insurance as capital.

“An amount of Rs 2,750 crore is already paid and is lying with the CoC. An additional amount of Rs 3,000 crore in debt is already raised and kept in a separate account, pending closure of certain activities. The debt of Rs 4,300 crore is ready for disbursement upon delisting of Reliance Capital shares from the stock exchanges,” said Hinduja.

The debt raised from Barclays and 360 One has a maturity of 42 months, but IIHL plans to retire it early by listing major Reliance Capital businesses, including Reliance General and Reliance Nippon Life, by mid-2026 or 2027.

Hinduja stated that IIHL does not anticipate any immediate capital infusion into Reliance Capital’s entities as they do not require it currently. However, if there is a need for growth capital in the future, IIHL will provide it.

IIHL plans to divest around 34 to 35 subsidiaries of Reliance Capital, as these are mainly small shell entities with limited businesses. From this divestment, IIHL expects to raise approximately Rs 450 crore. Combined with the sale of some Reliance Capital properties, the company anticipates generating around Rs 1,000 crore, which will be reinvested into Reliance Capital subsidiaries.

As for management changes, Hinduja said there are no immediate plans to alter the management of the subsidiaries. “The current management is doing a good job, and we do not see a need to change them. If the companies have survived and generated profits in the last three to four years, it means they are performing well,” Hinduja said.

However, there will be changes to the board composition at Reliance Capital. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved five directors for Reliance Capital: Moses Harding John, Arun Tiwari, Sharadchandra Zaregaonkar, Bhumika Batra, and Amar Chintopanth.

On scaling up businesses, Hinduja said, “These entities currently have no bancassurance tie-ups, so the first step will be to establish bancassurance relationships. However, we cannot finalise any agreements until the acquisition is complete. Post-acquisition, I am hopeful that we will secure bancassurance partnerships and implement digitisation to improve service to policyholders before March this financial year. The various group companies will leverage their marketing network to sell insurance and other products.”

While IIHL is open to strategic partners for Reliance Capital subsidiaries, it will not dilute its majority holding and will only consider selling minority stakes. “I have to see value for my shareholders in IIHL. Any investor coming in as a minority holder, either at that level or at the subsidiary level, is always welcome because I will be giving that freedom,” Hinduja said.

“I may even welcome interested parties to enter as a minority holder at the holding company in Mauritius,” he added.

In a nutshell: IIHL expects acquisition of RCap to be completed by Jan 2025 In November 2021, RBI superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company. The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company. Claims worth Rs 37,744 crore were submitted for Reliance Capital, of which claims totaling Rs 25,345 crore have been admitted, and four applicants had initially bid with resolution plans. However, the committee of creditors rejected all four plans or lower bid values and a challenge mechanism was initiated in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated.

