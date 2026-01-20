Ikea expands South India footprint with online delivery in Tamil Nadu

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea announced that it will start online deliveries in the state of Tamil Nadu beginning Thursday, January 22.

EV-powered doorstep deliveries will start across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem, allowing customers to shop from over 6,400 home furnishing solutions. All orders in Tamil Nadu will be fulfilled through the company’s Bengaluru distribution network.

“Tamil Nadu has shown a strong affinity for Ikea’s home furnishing solutions, with over 25,000 customers already a part of the Ikea loyalty programme,” the company said in a release.

“Beginning 2026 with our online launch in Tamil Nadu is especially meaningful as we continue to strengthen and grow our presence in South India. We are excited as this allows us to meet customers where they are, support everyday life at home, and build long-term relationships in a market that has already shown strong love for Ikea,” said Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer, Ikea India.

“Every market and every home teaches us something new, and this launch is another important step in that journey. Learnings here will influence future shopping formats and help identify the right locations. This launch is the beginning of our long-term omnichannel journey in Chennai, and insights from e-commerce and planning services will shape our future stores and offerings here,” he added. The online channel accounts for over 30 per cent of Ikea India’s total sales and continues to grow in double digits, Bhavana Jaiswal, country e-commerce manager, Ikea India, had told Business Standard when the company started online operations in Delhi-NCR in February last year.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Ikea to Chennai, and we look forward to the launch of its first retail store in the city in the near future. We are confident that the launch of Ikea’s e-commerce operations in Chennai will strengthen the region’s supply chains and last-mile logistics. Under the leadership of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M K Stalin, we seek to enable technology-led, inclusive growth, where global companies deepen their engagement with Tamil Nadu and grow alongside our economy,” said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu.