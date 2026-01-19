ICICI Lombard will outperform industry's premium growth by 100-200 bps: CFO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance expects its growth momentum to continue in Q4FY26, building on Q3FY26, supported by government measures. The insurer aims to outperform the industry’s premium growth by 100–200 basis points, with a focus on motor, health and commercial lines, chief financial officer Gopal Balachandran told Business Standard.

“Regulatory and government reforms, particularly in the last quarter (Q3), have been supportive and are reflecting positively at a sector level. At the industry level, growth has turned double-digit for the first time after a single-digit expansion in the first half (H1FY26),” he said, adding that while part of this includes some premium accrual impact from the 1/N effect of last year, the overall growth momentum is clearly improving.