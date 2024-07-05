In a first, Swiggy launches 'Eatlists' feature to share food recommendation

Indian online food delivery platform Swiggy announced on Friday that it has launched ‘Eatlists’, a ‘global-first’ feature in food delivery aimed at revolutionising how users discover and share food recommendations.

The company said that similar to how people create and share music playlists, the Eatlists feature will allow food enthusiasts to compile and share their favourite dishes directly within the Swiggy app.

Swiggy’s in-app insights reveal that 58 per cent of users experience indecision when choosing meals. Additionally, 68 per cent of users depend on recommendations from friends and peers, often navigating multiple platforms for reviews and orders, leading to a fragmented and time-consuming process.

The new feature enables users to create themed lists of their favourite dishes for easier browsing, share curated Eatlists with other food lovers, and access lists created by others, ensuring a continuous flow of food recommendations.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace Swiggy, said, “Before social media and other digital channels, food was the original form of community building. Sharing meals brought people together. Eatlists brings the best of both worlds: the ability to create and share your food identity with the world while discovering new favourite dishes through thousands of Eatlists curated by fellow food lovers and experts, both in your city and beyond.”

How can you create ‘Eatlists’ on Swiggy?

When you open the Swiggy mobile app to order food, the user will notice the ‘Save to Eatlist’ option just below the ratings for each food item. When the user taps on it, a pop-up will appear, giving the user the option to either create a new list or add the dish to one of the three suggested categories: ‘All-time fav’, ‘Comfort Food’, and ‘Late night cravings’.

After adding a dish to any of these categories or a newly created one, the user has to simply tap on ‘Save’ to create the ‘Eatlists’.

To share food recommendations with friends, family, or colleagues, the user has to click on the specific list and use the share option available next to the list’s name.

A user can share the list via preferred platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling the recipient to access it easily. The Eatlists feature will also be accessible on both the food home page and the profile page of Swiggy users.